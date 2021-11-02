SmartCash Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.34 million and $382,267.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,998.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.41 or 0.07146896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.29 or 0.00317928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.48 or 0.00953176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00086276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.70 or 0.00436039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.00265505 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004677 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

