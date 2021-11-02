Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 678,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SNN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. 396,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

