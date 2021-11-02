SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.69.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$32.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.63. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$18.83 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.30.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.930545 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is -2.10%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.