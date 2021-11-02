Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of SOI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,655. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $367.28 million, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.88. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.