SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) One Day Volume Tops $1.13 Million

SONM (BEP-20) (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. SONM (BEP-20) has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00222222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00095814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SONM (BEP-20)

SONM (BEP-20) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Trading

