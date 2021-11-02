Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 679.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.