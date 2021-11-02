SparksPay (SPK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $52,300.65 and approximately $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,710,517 coins and its circulating supply is 10,477,839 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

