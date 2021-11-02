SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.18

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 1840711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fure Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

