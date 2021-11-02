Spin Master (TOY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.16 per share for the quarter.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.89. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18.

TOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.64.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

