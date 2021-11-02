Spin Master (TOY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.16 per share for the quarter.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.
Shares of TOY stock opened at C$42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.89. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.
