Splinterlands Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00081941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00074503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00102597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,032.45 or 1.00320903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.58 or 0.07199621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.