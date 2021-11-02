Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.45 Per Share

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.84 million and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Springfield Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.30 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175 ($2.29).

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

In other news, insider Innes Smith sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18).

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.