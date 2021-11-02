Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $56,466.45 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $7.31 on Tuesday, reaching $121.69. 784,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,334. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.11. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

