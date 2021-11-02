Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477,983 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.