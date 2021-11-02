SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQZ opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

