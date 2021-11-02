SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSAAY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

