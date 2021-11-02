SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SS&C Technologies traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 8742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.
SSNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.
In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.