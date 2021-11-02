SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SS&C Technologies traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $78.64, with a volume of 8742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 570.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

