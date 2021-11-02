SSE’s (SSEZF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SSE (OTC:SSEZF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SSE from 1,800.00 to 1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get SSE alerts:

OTC:SSEZF opened at $22.80 on Friday. SSE has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.