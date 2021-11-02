S&T (ETR:SANT) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of S&T AG (ETR:SANT) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €20.28 ($23.86) and last traded at €20.44 ($24.05). Approximately 262,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.78 ($24.45).

SANT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

