Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $218.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.68. 1,525,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,946. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.23 and a 200-day moving average of $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

