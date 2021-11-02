Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.76. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

