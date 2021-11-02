State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 404,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 74,196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $33,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

Shares of STT stock opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.98 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

