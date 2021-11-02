State Street Corp Has $170.72 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.55% of Janus Henderson Group worth $170,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

