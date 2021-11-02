StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells $2,953,032.71 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $2,953,032.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StepStone Group alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Keck sold 60,337 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,838,252.48.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,069.90.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $1,108,657.20.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

Shares of STEP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 310,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.02. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.