StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,051. StepStone Group has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $49.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,026 shares of company stock worth $9,728,584 over the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.