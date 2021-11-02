Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Gap Up to $25.45

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $26.60. Sterling Bancorp shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 3,967 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

