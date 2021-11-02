Steven C. Roberts Sells 1,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PRAA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.72. 178,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,707. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PRA Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.