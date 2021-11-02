Steven C. Roberts Sells 1,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PRAA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.72. 178,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,707. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.41.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
