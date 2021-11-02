Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SHOO opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steven Madden stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Steven Madden worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

