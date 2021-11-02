Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIM stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

