Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $148,000 Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $237.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

