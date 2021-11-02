Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

