Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 2.34. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

