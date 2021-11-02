Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,866 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.26% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 36.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $738,000.

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

