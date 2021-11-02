Stifel Financial Corp Buys 392 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,656,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of BATS DTEC opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50.

