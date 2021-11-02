Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $103,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.45 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average of $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

