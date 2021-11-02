Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OLO stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $51,847.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,766 shares of company stock worth $12,685,435 over the last three months.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

