Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of NV5 Global worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,050. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NVEE opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.