Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.17 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.0% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 247,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WES. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

