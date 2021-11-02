Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 37,994 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

