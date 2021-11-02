Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

ADMLF opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

