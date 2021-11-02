Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to C$30.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRLBF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cresco Labs to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $8.00 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.