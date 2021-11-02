STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.86.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after acquiring an additional 168,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,857 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.