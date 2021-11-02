StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of STNE traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. 2,960,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 699.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in StoneCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

