Stratasys (SSYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Stratasys has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stratasys stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

