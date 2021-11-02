Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.30

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 26054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,497 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 581.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

