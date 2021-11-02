Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SNCY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. 14,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,692. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $32,844,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,704,755 shares of company stock valued at $273,006,533 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 2,407.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

