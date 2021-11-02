SUN (old) (SUN) Price Down 99.9% This Week

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00081650 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003053 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.