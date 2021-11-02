SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

SXC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 47,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,546. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.66 million, a PE ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCoke Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

