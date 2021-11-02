SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Issues Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,546. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $558.00 million, a PE ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.07.
In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.
