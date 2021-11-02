SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Issues Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,546. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $558.00 million, a PE ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.07.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCoke Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

