Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

SU stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. 403,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,641,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $88,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

