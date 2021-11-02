Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 618.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 518,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.